Usha Raman August 04, 2022 13:52 IST

With chess on our minds thanks to the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad being held in Chennai, here are some podcasts that might appeal to both newbies and aficionados

The Perpetual Chess Podcast features long conversations with amateurs and professionals, writers and managers whose lives revolve around the game The Hindu's own InFocus Podcast asked in an episode a couple of months ago whether India was entering a new golden age of chess, following the emergence of the new chess prodigy — Praggnanandhaa In Ladies' Knight Chess, U.S. Champion Jennifer Shahade talks to women about their game, drilling down to school clubs to see what's happening at the grassroots One of the best in this genre is BBC4's Across the Board, in which host Dominic Lawson interviews personalities large and small from the world of chess — including, most recently, broadcaster Piers Morgan



