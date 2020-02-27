Entertainment

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’, calls Narendra Modi a ‘fascist’

British musician Roger Waters gestures as he speaks at a rally in Parliament Square as part of the demonstration against the extradition to the U.S. of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, in London, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

British musician Roger Waters gestures as he speaks at a rally in Parliament Square as part of the demonstration against the extradition to the U.S. of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, in London, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020   | Photo Credit: Alberto Pezzali

The legendary musician was at a protest in London demanding the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, where he made a reference to the anti-CAA protests in India

Pink Floyd co-founder and guitarist Roger Waters was spotted at protests in London fighting for the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange earlier last week. In his speech to the many gathered, the legendary music icon made a reference to India’s anti-CAA protests, as well as protests occurring in other countries like Argentina and France.

Waters addressed the audience, saying, “Julian is why we are here today, but this is no parochial protest. We are part of a global movement that might be the beginning of the global enlightenment, which this fragile planet so desperately needs.”

He proceeded to then recite an English translation of Aamir Aaziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’, and remarked that Aziz was a young poet and activist in Delhi involved in the fight against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “fascist and racist Citizenship law.”

 

Here is the English poem that Waters recited:

“Kill us, we will become ghosts

And write of your killings, with all the evidence

You write jokes in court,

We will write ‘justice’ on the walls

We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear

We will write so clearly that even the blind will read

You write injustice on earth

We will write revolution in the sky

Everything will be remembered,

Everything recorded.”

