Online live performances to watch during lockdown

Isol-Aid

This Australia-based weekly online festival has been raising funds for musicians through donations for months now. The 16th edition, held on July 4, featured over a dozen performers including solo art-pop act French Concession and singer-songwriter Alice Skye (in photo). Next edition is on July 11; follow @isolaidfestival on Instagram for the lineup and other details.

Jokes On Anxiety

The Mumbai-based outfit Comedy Ladder has regularly been hosting standup comedians from various cities throughout the lockdown. The talent for each show performs sets based around a theme, like #singledom, anxiety and even drunkenness. The next show on July 9 features ‘Jokes On Anxiety’, and is a paid show on Zoom. Passes are on bookmyshow.

JAM

If you have ever witnessed a just-a-minute or JAM session, you know only the wittiest can survive. A mix of extempore and improv humour, JAM requires jammers to keep talking their way in Queen’s English through a range of twisted rules, for as long as they can. With jammaster Hormuz Ragina and panelists like Nivedita Prakasam, Neville Bharucha, Vivan Roshan, Abhijeet Shah and Drushtee Shinde, this is bound to be a blast. The Zoom show starts at 8 pm on July 12, and passes are on bookmyshow.com

The Cackle Podcast

This series by Chennai-based comedy club The Spotted Hyena features funny, candid conversations by two artistes. For the next session, scheduled for July 12 at 7 pm, it has indie musician and Motta Maadi Music founder Badhri Seshadri in conversation with standup comedian Abhishek Kumar about “how engineering changed art”, among other things. Passes are for ₹99, visit The Spotted Hyena’s Instagram page for details.

