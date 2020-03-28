The superhero who stayed home

Delhi-based comedian, singer/songwriter Bhuvan Bam, whose YouTube channel BB Ki Vines has over 16 million subscribers, has done his bit to correct misconceptions on how to deal with the COVID-19 scare. Fake forwards abound on Whatsapp, causing panic and confusion, and it is that Bhuvan addresses in his video: ‘Time to Be A Hero, But From Home’.

In quintessential BB ki Vines style (the Youtube channel, started in 2015, is about an Indian middle-class boy BB and some funny instances happening with him and his family), Bhuvan has created a video that every Indian family can relate to, making the content easy to understand. The video deals with topics such as ‘whatsapp broadcasts’, ‘social distancing’, ‘to not be a hoarder’, ‘the proper hand washing techniques’ and ‘how the elderly are more susceptible. Titled ‘Time to Be a Hero-But from home’, the video has clocked almost nine million views and is trending on YouTube.

“In my own family, the primary source of information is Whatsapp. My parents believe in the forwards in whatsapp groups and they expect me to follow what they say. And so I wondered that if this is the case in my family then it must be happening with other families too. So I started reading up about how COVID-19 is actually affecting people. One of the most important things to do is to stay at home. I realised that first of all a person needs to be serious about it. We are in a time when the meme culture prevails, everything is a joke. To find humour in everything is fun and that’s how life should be. But people are still not realizing the gravity of the situation. So I thought that I have a viewership who may or not may not take me seriously but they will at least hear me out. I decided to put out a video that is not too preachy, yet effective.”

You can watch the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xmcYOq1r7I.