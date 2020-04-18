Your lockdown guide to live performances includes an international music festival from Mexico

Peter Martin

“I’ve actually been coming to do these mostly just to let you know that it’s Friday. I know some folks are losing track of the days of the week,” says US-based pianist Peter Martin, before transporting his viewers to a range of times, moods and emotions for the next hour and 45 minutes. Somewhere around the 10th minute, he changes camera angle to let his audience watch the keys rise and fall within the piano. Martin goes live from Open Studio in Missouri every Friday at 7 pm CDT, which is 10 hours and 30 minutes after Indian Standard Time. Do the math, his music is worth it.

Indiegram Live

This Bengaluru and Kochi based gig organiser has been, curating music events since 2018. In April, Indiegram joined the Instagram Live bandwagon with some engaging performances, including Chandigarh singer-songwriter-pianist Anupreet Kaur and covers by Bengaluru’s Trina Dutt. Up next is some heady, almost psychedelic rock by Mr Ago from Kochi, besides vocalists Zeba Tommy, Harish Budhwani, Vishnu Varma and Varshah Kurien. Dance performances by Henna Rai, Drishya CS and Arathi Ravi are also lined up on Indiegram Live’s Instagram, with a new gig every two or three days, at 5 pm.

Mic Testing on Zoom

Amid the flood of live gigs in the past few weeks, good old standup performances have been few. And for good reason: standup is heavily dependent on the realtime reactions of a live audience. Evam Standup Tamasha seems to have found a way around it, with live open mics on Zoom. Six comedians and two hosts go live every Friday at 7.30 pm. Entries are limited, however, and a registration form for the audience can be found on Evam’s Instagram page.

Far Away Together Festival

This is being curated out of Mexico City, but features musical talent from around the globe. Scheduled to last till April 20 (it began on April 4), the lineup features a total of 40 Mexican and international bands. Performances are slotted for every day of the week, and feature a variety of genres. It is a ticketed event, however, with proceeds going towards artistes who are coping with a string of cancelled gigs. If you can navigate the Spanish with some help from Google Translate, passes and the schedule are on farawaytogether.tv

