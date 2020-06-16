Your feelgood lockdown playlists recommendation

Reflective

‘If I ever get around living’ by John Mayer

This song is just a calm sea. Definitely one of my favourites by John Mayer: he takes his time to say what he wants beautifully, some by words, and some by guitar brilliance.

‘Still’ by Luke Sital-Singh

You know when you just lay down on your bed and look up at the ceiling in deep thought? This song is the perfect match for that moment.

‘Bet ain’t worth the hand’ by Leon Bridges

From the album Good Thing, this masterfully crafted song with 1970s-style string arrangement and Leon’s delicate vocals will hit you where it hurts; you might just cry.

‘The Lost Cause’ by Dhruv Visvanath

One of my favourite artistes from India, Dhruv’s ‘Lost Cause’ can be the soundtrack to when you can imagine your whole life flashing by in front of your eyes.

‘Don’t let it pass’ by Junip

My world plays in slow motion when I listen to this song by Jose Gonzalez. Also, it’s almost impossible to forget the scene when this song plays in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Lighthearted

‘Summer rain’ by Bailey

One of my favourite songs to wake up to and get ready for the day. It’s instant bright sunlight entering your soul!

‘Everything now’ by Arcade Fire

Glorious composition. I can hear a bit of Abba and a bit of Bowie in it. Either way, this uplifting melody will hit you with nostalgia and pure joy.

‘Misread’ by Kings of Convenience

This Norwegian band are truly maestros at light, sensitive and sensible music. Perfect song to listen to when you are by yourself looking out the window and drifting in thought.

‘Lorelai’ by Fleet Foxes

Another artiste I’m hugely influenced by. The waltz rhythm will make you want to dance around your bed with a nice big smile.

‘Make it better’ by Anderson Paak (feat. Smokey Robinson)

An nice and easy, feel-good, modern soul track you’d want to listen to on a Sunday morning stroll.

Hopeful

‘Mountain to move’ by Nick Mulvey

It makes me want to connect with Nature on a deeper level. This uplifting track will set you up for the week.

‘Man of the universe’ by The Teskey Brothers

Best song to listen to during a commute to work, all the way to your desk. You’re going to rock your day!

‘Unstoppable’ by Lianne La Havas

One of my top artistes right now. The song graciously fills you with power and freedom.

‘Saturn freeway’ by Bigbang

Classic Tom Petty vibe, this great great rock track has an incredibly catchy and uplifting chorus that ought to give you one heck of an adrenaline rush.

‘Beautiful Day’ by U2

Just to remind you that today is a beautiful day and you should just go ahead and conquer your dreams.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you are listening to at metro@thehindu.co.in