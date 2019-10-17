Wayfaring musicians make a pit stop

Mateus Asato

October 18, 8 pm onwards

GYLT, Hennur

Tickets: ₹ 699 onwards, via Insider.in

Brazilian guitar wizard Mateus Asato perhaps embodies everything that’s right about rock music in 2019. He can be praised by the best guitarists in the world, including John Mayer, and it’s all because he started out as a bedroom guitarist uploading videos to YouTube as a pre-teen. Still regular with the videos that show off his guitar noodling, shredding and an exceptionally fluid way of working the notes, Asato is now in India for his debut show in the country, as part of an Asia tour. Carving his own path as a solo guitarist, he moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19 and was soon granted the chance to perform with R&B/pop star Tori Kelly. Now the go-to guitar player and composer for Kelly, Asato also collaborated with American instrumental rock band Polyphia. The hype to see Asato in India makes a case for how YouTube subscribers (over 337,000) can convert into ticket sales at shows.

Aswekeepsearching, Flaw & Order

October 19, 8 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹ 699, plus Rs 200 cover charge, via Insider.in

To promote their just-released third full-length album Rooh, Pune-based post-rock band Aswekeepsearching will stop by the city as part of a nationwide tour that’s taken them to cities like Kohima in Nagaland. The album presents a cinematic, emotive soundscape much like their previous records, Zia and Khwaab. Featuring string arrangements and raw acoustic build-ups, Aswekeepsearching have sharpened their skills on Rooh when it comes to representing feelings more often with instrumental music than words necessarily. Frontman Uddipan Sarmah tells us about Rooh, “This album was mostly about the stories behind the songs — it wasn’t just about the flow, even though we did think about the sequence and stuff. We did think majorly about different stories. We didn’t think about how the songs would work together, but just about the songs on their own.” The band will be supported by local instrumental prog rock act Flaw & Order.

Dasta Showcase ft Kumail, Oceantied, Zokhuma

October 20, 4 pm onwards

Sarjapur Social, Sarjapur

Tickets: RSVP for free entry via Insider.in

Every Sunday as the evening sets in, Sarjapur Social has been hosting what they broadly call ‘contemporary music’ by local and international artistes. This weekend, the DJ decks belong to Dasta, the artiste collective that’s regularly pushed electronic music as well as facilitated the way for younger and new producers to join the music circuit. At this showcase, city-based co-founder Ketan Bahirat aka Oceantied will perform his blend of footwork, bass music and more, perhaps diving into his recent EP On The Floor Vol. 1. He’ll be joined by Mumbai-based producer Kumail, whose next release is a full-length neo-soul meets hip-hop record called Yasmin, out on November 8 via Brooklyn label Bastard Jazz. Rounding the lineup is Mumbai-based experimental electronic music producer Arman Menzies aka Zokhuma, who released his shape-shifting new EP Code earlier this year. Expect a whole variety of genres thrown in and mashed up, because these DJs are among the best in the country at reading the room.