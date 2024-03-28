March 28, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

Hidden Empire

March 31, 8 pm onwards

Magique, Koramangala

Tickets: Free, plus cover charge. RSVP via Insider.in

Electronic music duo Branko Stojanov and Niklas Schütze, better known as Hidden Empire, are gearing up to showcase their distinctive blend of House and Techno at Magique in Bengaluru on March 31. United by a shared musical vision, they embarked on their live project, Hidden Empire, aiming to craft immersive and emotive soundscapes that resonate deeply with listeners.

Their music takes audiences on a genre-blending journey to create more than just the usual EDM experience. Featuring a fusion of straight drums and hypnotic melodies, their tracks are tailor-made for colossal sound systems and marathon club nights, promising an euphoric and uplifting atmosphere.

The Spaven D&B Curation, Fatty Bassman, Drum ani Bass

March 30, 9 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹699 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 entry at the door

Put together by the recently established event promoters Saras Co., UK drum and bass veteran drummer Richard Spaven will bring his Spaven D&B Curation set for the first time to Bengaluru, performing with bassist Fatty Bassman aka Chris Hargreaves. They will be supported by Mumbai act Drum ani Bass.

A description for the event states, “Experience the finest live D&B from the UK through a unique sonic journey, exploring the roots of jungle and drum & bass while paying homage to the architects of sound system culture. Richard will be joined by Christopher Hargreaves (Fatty Bassman) on bass. Expect classics, improvisation, all while honoring the origins of Jungle/D&B.”

The concert will also include an interaction with Spaven, who has previously collaborated with artistes such as Mumbai-raised producer Sandunes.

Avantika Bakshi

March 29, 7 pm onwards

Kitty Ko, Lalit Ashok, Seshadripuram

Tickets: ₹399 (women), ₹499 (couples) and ₹699 (men) via Insider.in Extra cover charge applicable

Avantika Bakshi, a trained Indian classical musician and rock vocalist, is poised to deliver an exhilarating performance at Kitty Ko in Bengaluru on March 29. Bakshi’s sonic voyage transcends conventional boundaries, traversing tribal, Afro, progressive, melodic techno, downtempo and house music, offering audiences an immersive experience that defies easy categorisation.

Infusing her sets with the vibrancy of her Indian heritage and the diverse influences gathered during her global travels, expect cultural elements resonating with both local audiences and international enthusiasts as part of Bakshi’s DJing.

Having graced the stages of major festivals across India and earned acclaim on the global circuit in cities such as Berlin, Amsterdam, New York, London, and the iconic Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Bakshi has established herself as a formidable presence in the electronic music scene. Performing as part of the Redroom gig series, Avantika is joined by DJ-producers such as Artblot and Ibthisam.

Lojal, Tintin x NAOS, MarTinTin

March 31, 8 pm onwards

Indiranagar SOCIAL

Tickets: ₹569 via Lojalty.com

The latest edition of Manipur-origin, Bengaluru/Goa/Mumbai artiste Lojal’s One Night Stand gig series returns to the city for a rollercoaster, epic journey. The lineup also features the debut of unreleased material from rapper Tintin with producer NAOS. Elsewhere, Tintin and Lojal link for MartTinTin. Lojal said on his social media about the event, “Throwing a rare get down this Sunday the 31st of March, in Bengaluru Indiranagar.” He adds that the Lojal solo set will be “acoustic versions of some originals as well as new tunes and the classic on the spot.”

As for MarTinTin, Lojal says there will be a “lots of super rare and mostly never played before pieces of production.” Further, the experimentation will traverse R&B, hip-hop, trap and electronic music. The show marks the act’s debut set.