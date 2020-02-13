This Malayalam protest song raises voice against abuse inflicted upon children and women

Techie-cum-filmmaker Baburaj Asariya feels that one way of effectively raising one’s voice against growing iniquities in the society is through creative expressions. His thematic song ‘Voice of the Voiceless’, which he conceptualised and directed, is a protest number “against the increasing incidents of abuse against children and women.”

Apart from going viral on social media, the song video received a ‘theatre release’ of sorts along with Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum at MT Cineplex at Pothencode where the number is currently played before every show of the movie. “The idea is to raise awareness about abuse against children and women. With such an overt title, we aim to send the message loud and clear,” says Baburaj.

Loud and clear A still from the song video; (below) Baburaj Asariya | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor and theatreperson Kannan Nayar leads the on-screen performance of the song, crooned by Franco Simon. The lines, set to tune by T S Vishnu, are penned by Sabareesh Parameswaran, a techie. The video was shot at Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar. Baburaj says the team is attempting to have the song video played in more theatres to reach out to a wider audience. His earlier work, The Unsung Heroes, a documentary about ambulance drivers for which he interviewed over 100 drivers, had gained notice.

‘Voice of the Voiceless’ can be watched on YouTube.