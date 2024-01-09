Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 captures syncretic nature of music

January 09, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

It’s 6 am on a chilly December morning when audiences board a boat that meanders through the river Ganga. As the boat docks at the Guleria Ghat, the anticipation heightens. On disembarking, they are greeted by a breathtaking sight of the sunrise and the mist enveloping the Ganga, heralding the seventh edition of the Mahindra Kabira Music Festival in Varanasi. The celebration of the 15th Century mystique poet and saint Kabir begins on a serene note.

Amidst this natural spectacle, Sandeep Singh, a maestro of the taus, takes centre stage and holds the audience in thrall with his unique peacock-shaped instrument. This is soon followed by a tribute concert to mark the centenary of Pandit Kumar Gandharva, by singer Bhuvanesh Komkali, the legend’s grandson.

One could not have asked for a better start to the two-day programme from December 16-17, 2023, curated by the Mahindra Group and Teamwork Arts, an art and culture production company. The events that followed were Kabir-centric.

The gathering of delegates from across the country and several parts of the world were treated to a sumptuous programme of classical, folk and fusion music and insightful discourse inspired by Kabir, heritage walks, temple visits, Ganga Arati, boat rides, and a range of food curated daily with signature local Banarasi dishes.

Celebrating diversity

The Kabira festival has been a journey of cultural evolution and artistic exploration, says Jay Shah, vice president and head of Cultural Outreach Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Speaking in between the sessions, he says, “The Kabira festival has emerged as a cultural phenomenon, transcending its local roots to become a brand synonymous with music, art and celebration of diversity. Over the past seven years, the festival has not only established itself as a mainstay in Varanasi’s cultural calendar but has also evolved to attract a diverse audience from across the country.”

The organisers’ goal is to integrate each festival into the cultural fabric of the city, making it a permanent fixture in that city’s calendar. This approach is evident in their other successful ventures, such as the Mahindra Blues Festival and Mahindra Independence Rock Festival in Mumbai, the Mahindra Percussion Festival in Bengaluru, the Mahindra Sanatkada Festival in Lucknow and the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) in Delhi. Each festival is meticulously curated to reflect the essence and identity of its host city,” adds Shah.

Beyond the traditional renditions of Kabir’s poetry and music, the festival has become a platform for artistic exploration and challenge. Artistes are encouraged to step out of their comfort zones, creating unique performances that go beyond the conventional interpretations of Kabir’s work. For example, artistes like Raghu Dixit have embraced the challenge of singing in a language foreign to the festival’s origin, showcasing the festival’s ability to push boundaries and inspire creativity.”

Sacred & special

Speaking about the significance of the Kabira festival over other curated festivals by Mahindra, Sanjoy Roy, MD, Teamwork Arts, says this is the first in their Sacred series and perhaps the oldest. “It is very close to Teamwork’s heart. What better place to do it than Varanasi, which is a spiritual and religious centre of India? “

The various interpretations of Kabir’s songs, philosophy, and poetry by different festival artistes reflect his message’s flexibility and adaptability. Says Roy, “Kabir’s embrace of alternative viewpoints and diverse perspectives is evident in both his philosophies and the bani, which sometimes diverge from his explicit teachings. He employed riddles to challenge his audience, pushing them to seek understanding and pose questions. Kabir was never confined to a single viewpoint or system but encouraged questioning and resisting normative forms.”

Roy says that the poetry itself wasn’t necessarily all attributed to or done by Kabir; it assimilated over time. “The purest form is seen in the Guru Granth Sahib, where Kabir’s hymns are also included. It was the first and earliest collection that we have seen. And now we will see the collection of 400 songs in Rajasthani very soon,” adds Roy.

While the core of the festival remains firmly rooted in Varanasi, the organisers aimed to spread the festival’s influence beyond its birthplace. To achieve this, they have introduced pop-up formats in other locations. These smaller events serve as a teaser, offering a glimpse of the main festival and building awareness in different cities. For instance, the Mahindra Blues special in Chicago brings a taste of the Mumbai festival to an international audience and acts as a catalyst for curiosity and engagement.

Varanasi and beyond

Shah acknowledges the importance of gradually expanding and embracing new regions, as demonstrated by recently adding a festival in Bengaluru. Hyderabad, being the headquarters of Tech Mahindra, has naturally entered the considerations of the festival organisers. “While there are no concrete plans yet, the possibility of bringing the Kabira Festival to Hyderabad is not ruled out,” says Shah.

A significant part of the Teamwork is dedicated to crafting an immersive experience. Over seven editions, this aspect has undergone considerable refinement. Says Roy, “The encounter you had in the seventh year differs from what you might have experienced in the first. We’ve witnessed evolution – not just in the festival itself but also in the locations and spaces we’ve employed. The nature of our presentations has progressed, and the festival’s acceptance within the city has expanded. Numerous changes have taken place, and our goal is to bring about positive differences year after year consistently.”

Manganiyar’s magic

When Anwar Khan Manganiyar, a renowned sufi, folk, and traditional vocalist of Rajasthani music, took the stage at the Shivala ghat, excitement was in the air. The visual spectacle of him on stage, with one hand cupping his ear and the other raised in the air, adds to the enchantment of his music. Here, he brought a fresh perspective to Kabir’s bhakti, infusing it with the rich sufi and folk music traditions.

In a backstage interview, Khan shared his feelings about performing at such a sacred location. He considered it an honour and a blessing to present his music in a space where the audience, fellow artistes, and organisers are all deeply connected to Kabir’s philosophy.

He highlighted the overwhelming sensation of performing by the Ganges and acknowledged the festival as a significant platform for spreading the music of his Manganiyar community. Khan emphasised the importance of such events in enabling their musical tradition to reach diverse audiences, expressing gratitude for the support they receive from patrons that sustains their cultural heritage.