The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Violin

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.

Here the winning entries in the Violin category across all ages.

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Mahashri Gopalakrishnan, first prize in Violin, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sumedha V, second prize in Violin, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Amrutha Achalla, second prize in Violin, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Akshara Balaji, third prize in Violin, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Chittoor V Bargavavignesh, first prize in Violin, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: A. Shreeya, second prize in Violin, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Skandan Subramanian, third prize in Violin, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Adithi Hebbar, third prize in Violin, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: G. Pranavi, third prize in Violin, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Akhilesh Chandrasekar, third prize in Violin, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Adithya Sathyanarayana, first prize in Violin, 20 to 40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: G. Kaushik Ram, second prize in Violin, 20 to 40 years
