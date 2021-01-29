The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Mridangam

Winners in the Mridangam category

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.

Here the winning entries in the Mridangam category across all ages.