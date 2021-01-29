  • The Package

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Mridangam

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.

Here the winning entries in the Mridangam category across all ages.

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Aayush Sriram Bharadwaj, first prize in Mridangam, 0-12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: K. Jishnu, second prize in Mridangam, 0-12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Adithya Srihari, third prize in Mridangam, 0-12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nagaraja M, first prize in Mridangam, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Raam Manikandan, second prize in Mridangam, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sai Keshav Sabesan, second prize in Mridangam, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Abhiram Nitin, third prize in Mridangam, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vignesh Venkataraman, first prize in Mridangam, 20-40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Kapil Ramanarayanan, second prize in Mridangam, 20-40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shreyas Raghavan, special prize in Mridangam, 20-40 years
TRENDING TODAY