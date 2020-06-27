Sunday Quiz: Music and musical instruments

1. The oldest version of this instrument can be traced back to Greece in 3rd century BC. The driving force behind the music in this usually massive instrument is wind. The smallest version usually has about 12 pipes going all the way up to one particular instrument in New Jersey which has more than 33,000 pipes and weighs 150 tonnes. These pipes have ‘stops’ on them which reduce the volume, and gives rise to the phrase ‘pulling out all the stops’. This can result in an ear-splitting 130 Db sound. What grand instrument is this you’d mostly see in cathedrals?