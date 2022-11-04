Music

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on musical instruments

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on musical instruments

Life is like playing a violin solo in public and learning the instrument as one goes on: Samuel Butler

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on musical instruments

1/10

1. Born on November 6, 1814, Adolphe Sax was a Belgian-French inventor who had a very unfortunate childhood. As a child he fell three floors onto a stone pavement, at three years old he drank a bowl of diluted acid thinking it was milk, was near a gunpowder explosion, fell into a frying pan, almost asphyxiated once, and fell into the river. His neighbours called him ‘little ghost’. He overcame all this to invent a whole new musical instrument when he was 25 years old. What did he invent in his name that ruled jazz?

Answer :

Saxophone

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on musical instruments

0/10

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
magazine
The Hindu Quizzes
music
Sounds of Music
Music Personalities
Music and Heritage
entertainment (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2022 12:03:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/sunday-quiz-easy-like-sunday-morning-berty-ashley/article66081185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY