Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at age 81

In this file photo taken on November 08, 2013 musician David Crosby performs onstage during the International Myeloma Foundation’s 7th Annual Comedy Celebration Benefiting The Peter Boyle Research Fund hosted by Ray Romano at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby has died on January 19, 2023, at 81, according to US media.
| Photo Credit: AFP
David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.
"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," Variety quoted his wife as saying.
