‘Silence brings music to life’: Sid Sriram

Singer-composer Sid Sriram, like the rest of us, has been locked down and at work in his home, although he cannot emphasise the importance of silence to his craft in mere words.

“I think silence is what brings music to life,” the singer wrote in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the ‘Maruvaarthai’ singer responded to some of his fans’ queries, revealing that he had been working on a version of the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ song that he is “almost done” with.

To a query on what his favourite song was, the singer wrote, “Currently, my favourite song is AR (Rahman) Sir’s ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’.”

The question-and-answer session also revealed an interesting side of the composer: that he sketches when stressed. He also had an interesting take on what is best to do when up against the wall. “Put your head down, send a prayer up and push forward,” he wrote.

He was also in the mood for entertaining requests. When one user asked if he could record and post a Tamil folk song, Sriram responded that he would “work on one”.