Shruthi Shankar Kumar impresses with her swarakshara pallavi

Vocalist Shruthi Shankar Kumar’s Purvikalyani rendition at the Pallavi Darbar festival showed her sincere approach

July 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

B. Ramadevi
Shruthi Shankar Kumar performing at Pallavi Darbar- 2023

Shruthi Shankar Kumar performing at Pallavi Darbar- 2023 | Photo Credit: Courtesy: Pallavi Darbar

Shruthi Shankar Kumar, a disciple of Delhi Sunderarajan, performed in the Pallavi Darbar 2023, presented by Carnatica and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha. The Pallavi ‘Samanama, sabhapathe, sadashiva, sakala lokamum unakku sari samanama, sabhapathe, sadashiva’ was originally composed by T.R. Subramaniam. Delhi Sunderarajan had set it in Purvikalyani, chatusra jathi jampa tala, in kanda nadai.

Shruthi’s delineation of Purvikalyani was authentic. Her sincerity and commitment were evident in the smooth rendering of the raga. Vaibhav Ramani’s melodious violin accompaniment added sheen to her performance. Her tanam was firm and neat. In the poorvangam of the Pallavi, a few words and their corresponding swaras were the same, thus making it a swarakshara pallavi and, hence, very pleasant to the ears. Shruthi made her swaraprastara segment interesting by including ragas such as Thodi and Sankarabharanam and smoothly reverting back to Purvikalyani before concluding. Kishore Ramesh gave brilliant support throughout the concert and proved his mettle in the sparkling tani.

