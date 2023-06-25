HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shankar Mahadevan felicitated with honorary doctorate by top UK university, says “I feel privileged, honoured”

The occasion was also attended by the Table Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and the legendary guitarist, John McLaughlin

June 25, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - Birmingham

ANI
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Indian singer Shankar Mahadevan received an honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University (BCU) for his outstanding contribution to music and the arts on June 23 in a ceremony held at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Talking to ANI, Mahadevan shared his experience and said, “This is truly special, I feel privileged, I feel honoured and this is just the result of a body of work that I have done. I would like to thank Birmingham City University and all the people who decided to confer this legendary, honourable doctorate on me. All I can say is that this is an occasion which tells that I need to work even harder, come up with even more beautiful songs and spread the joy of music which is Indian classical music all around the world.”

ALSO READ
Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain and John McLaughlin team up for a collaborative incantation

Andy Street, the mayor of West Midlands County in the UK, made the announcement during a trade mission event in Mumbai in November last year. The occasion was also attended by the Table Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and the legendary guitarist, John McLaughlin. He added, “When an honorary doctorate like this is conferred upon an artist that you look up to then you have a goal to achieve. The youngsters feel that their dreams are coming true in front of their eyes. They also start working hard and they would also like to achieve and would like to reach possibly where I reached today. I used to look up to maestros like John McLaughlin and Ustaad Zakir Hussain like they have come to confer this upon me. So it’s nice to set a kind example for the next generation.”

After a formal ceremony, the students of Birmingham City University performed songs composed by the singer like ‘Mitwa’ from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Later the choir was joined by the legendary Shakti trio- Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and John McLaughlin on stage who performed Bollywood numbers and Mahadevan also enchanted the audience with his timeless classic ‘Breathless’.

Mahadevan is known for his hit tracks like ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, ‘Aaj Kal Zindagi’, ‘Uff Teri Ada’, ‘Tere Naina’, ‘Kay Sera Sera’, and ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe’ among others.

Related Topics

classical music / music / film music / entertainment award / entertainment (general) / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.