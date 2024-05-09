Rock for all stages to roll through Bengaluru this weekend

God Is An Astronaut, Aswekeepsearching

May 11, 8 pm onwards

WL Superclub, HSR Layout

Tickets: ₹2,499 via Skillboxes.com, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

Irish post-rock band God Is An Astronaut will play their first-ever show in the city this week as part of a three-show India tour, put together by Bohemian Entertainment. Best known for sprawling, yet carefully constructed instrumental rock that delves on ambience, guitar noise, explosive drum work and more, God Is An Astronaut are likely to perform songs such as ‘Echoes’, ‘Forever Lost’ and ‘All Is Violent, All Is Bright’.

The band will invite special guests in Indian act Aswekeepsearching to join them in Bengaluru. Presently working on a new album, the concert promises to showcase post-rock in all its epic grandiosity and tenderness in equal measure.

God Is An Astronaut, for their part, are arriving in India on their Reverse World Tour just as they have wrapped up their new album. The band said on Instagram, “Expect to hear new music in June, the album comes out in early September. We will reveal the title, artwork, tracklist etc... over the next few weeks but we can confirm this is our longest release yet.”

Sooraj Santhosh, 12th Main

May 11, 8 pm onwards

Fandom At Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹699 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

Among the more outgoing names in Malayalam music who performs with his band often, singer-composer Sooraj Santhosh and his band have yet another date with Bengaluru this week. Santhosh and his band will be joined by rock act 12th Main, who have supported the likes of fusion act Agam in the past. The show is ticketed via Paytm Insider.

Although Santhosh has steadily gained a following for his work in South Indian film music — songs such as ‘Theerame’ from Malik, ‘Aaraadhike’ from Ambili and ‘Love Me Again’ from Nannaku Prematho — he also released his multi-lingual debut EP, The Gypsy Sun in 2022. He was previously part of the multi-lingual fusion band Masala Coffee until 2019.

Forged By Fire ft Illucia, Goatsmoke, Giddy Hoo, SteelRush

May 12, 6 pm onwards

Fandom At Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

Metal event organisers Cryptic Hertz last put together a show in June 2022 and they are now back to curating heavy music from India as part of their latest concert, Forged By Fire.

The lineup features city-based heavy metal band Illucia, melodic rock band SteelRush from New Delhi, Bengaluru’s rising sludge/punk and doom band Goatsmoke and rock band Giddy Hoo. A description for the event states that Illucia will be “making a thunderous entry into their second decade that promises to unleash relentless traditional heavy metal fury.”

SteelRush are described as “one of the earliest and most prominent melodic rock act from the country making an exciting return to Bangalore after half a decade.”

Anyasa

May 12, 7 pm onwards

Sunburn Union, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹500 upwards cover charge, plus additional cover charge after 9 pm

Goa-origin electronic music producer Anyasa aka Anish Sood has been performing all over the country to packed clubs and it is something he has taken overseas as well. Ahead of jetting off to the United States, Europe and South East Asia for shows in the coming weeks, Anyasa stops by Bengaluru for a set at Sunburn Union this week.

The shows come on the back of Anyasa releasing his latest song ‘Closure’ with singer Luke Coulson. “The single marks a new beginning for Anyasa with English vocals featuring British singer Luke Coulson and promises to deliver Anyasa’s signature style, characterised by intricate soundscapes and deeply emotional resonance,” a press release states.

The artist has been building his audience around the world after a slew of EPs and singles such as ‘Closure’ via the renowned label Anjunadeep, founded by electronic act Above & Beyond.

A Night of Slate ft My Friend

May 12, 4 pm onwards

Koramangala Social

Tickets: Free, RSVP via Insider.in, plus cover charge of ₹500 upwards at the door

Also part of the Anjunadeep roster such as Anyasa, London duo My Friend, comprising James and Archie, are making their India debut this week as part of a sundowner set at Koramangala SOCIAL. Presented by Pumproom under their gig series A Night Of Slate, there will be more local DJs on the bill as well.

A description for the duo says, “Blurring the lines between house, techno and progressive, their sound is a mix of euphoric melodies and driving depth, with their debut release ‘Solace’ already amassing over eight million hits and a solid schedule of upcoming releases.”