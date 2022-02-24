Music

Remembering Gopalakrishna Bharathi

Gopalakrishna Bharathi Music Festival Trust has organised the 34th annual music festival in memory of the composer, who attained Siddhi on the Mahashivaratri day. The three-day festival will take place at Arulmigu Medha Dakshinamurthy Temple, Mayiladuthurai, from March 2 to 4.

Gopalakrishna Bharathi has composed and rendered a rich fund of songs extolling Shiva. His ‘Nandanam Charitram’ is a well-known Tamil work. He attained Siddhi on the Mahashivaratri day. The festival line-up will begin with Injikkudi Ganesan’s Nagaswaram performance on March 2 at 4.30 p.m. followed with the vocal concerts by Shyam Sunder (5.15 p.m.), Sunil Gargyan (6 p.m.) and Amritha Murali (7.30 p.m.). Events to take place on other days are: March 3 - Vocal concert by Prithvi Harish and Shravan Kumar (5 p.m.), Abhishek Raghuram (6 p.m.), and namasankirtanam by Sivasri Skandaprasad (7.30 p.m.). The nagaswaram concert by T.P.N. Ramanathan at 5 p.m. followed by Rithvik Raja’s concert at 6 p.m. and that of Sowmya (7.30 p.m.) will complete the last day’s schedule.

For details contact 97907 44070 or send a mail to gkbtrust@gmail.com.


