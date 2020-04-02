Ragas as stress busters

His bansuri not only cretaes melody, it also has the power to transform the mind and stir the soul. Who better could one think of when it comes to comforting music in the time of the Corona pandemic. The 81-year-old Hindustani music maestro Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia strikes a positive note speaking on telephone from Vrindavan, his gurukul in Mumbai.

“We have to face different kinds of challenges in our life, this is just another. Of course, this is an extremely dangerous one, but we cannot afford to lose our mental strength to fight it,” says Panditji amidst the soothing strains of the flute. Rehearsals have not stopped at the gurukul. “I too join them during the riyaaz. These students are my family. They have been taking care of me so well during this crisis – running the errands, cooking and cleaning. Any learning should not focus on just a few aspects, it has to prepare you for the life’s journey, its ups and downs. And the traditional gurukul system adopts that holistic approach,” explains the veteran, who loves to be at the gurukul when he is not travelling for performances.

The veteran with disciples at his Gurukul | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

The therapeutic quality of Indian classical music has been proven time and again. “It’s an intrinsic feature of ragas to impact moods and emotions. This is also a reason why different ragas are sung at different times of the day. They could definitely help in controlling anxiety during this lockdown period, when people are expected to remain within the confines of their houses and practise social distancing,” says Pt. Chaurasia.

A global ambassador of the Indian classical heritage, he says it is difficult for him to pick and choose his favourite ragas. Finally he relents to come up with a list that will help calm people.

“Raga Bhatiyar suniye (listen to Bhatiyar”), he says. Sung at the crack of dawn, it is known to soothe and refresh listeners. “The meditative quality of Lalit, also a morning raga, brings serenity,” he continues.

Yaman is his third choice. A night raga, it could work as a stress-buster with its ability to evoke devotion, love and cheer. “Yeh sukoon deta hai (this will give you peace).”

Panditji next mentions the popular Malkauns. Rendered late night, it aids in the process of internalisation. This feature of the raga comes through beautifully in the timeless song, ‘Man tadpat Hari darshan ko aaj’ from the film Baiju Bawra. “Which is what you should be doing now. Look inwards to find peace amid chaos. A disturbed mind will only add to the problem.”

Lastly, comes Pilu. A light classical raga, it can be sung any time of the day and is usually used in thumris and bhajans. “It has the ability to traverse a wide range of emotions,” points out Pt Chaurasia, adding that there are many more ragas with healing properties.

“Listen to whatever lifts the spirits and experience the relaxing nature of classical music during this distressing phase,” concludes the master flautist.