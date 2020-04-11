Online music concert to aid needy during lockdown

FeedMyCityLIVE is a student initiative supporting the KVN Foundation by raising contributions to feed daily wage workers, underprivileged and homeless children and frontline workers, during the lockdown. Through initiatives such as FeedMyBangalore, FeedMyHyderabad, and many others in India, the students will be using all contributions to help the KVN Foundation deliver freshly cooked meals to those affected by the lockdown.

The unique web music concert will showcase up-and-coming students who are talented artists along with an after party gig by ODD&EAVE (music producer and DJ) through a live streaming programme on Facebook and PAYTM. This will be hosted by anchor and stand-up comedian Danish Sait.

Bengaluru-based Juggy Marwaha, Executive MD, JLL India, Venkat K Narayana, CEO, Prestige Group and K Ganesh, Entrepreneur and Promoter of Big Basket and Hungerbox, have come together to launch this initiative. Planned and organised by students from various schools across the country, donations will help the endeavour say the students.

“Food should never be an uncertainty, and with the conviction of this statement, students from schools across Bangalore, Mumbai and Gurgaon as well as the True School OF Music, Mumbai have come together with the hope to provide relief to daily wage workers. This is how ‘FeedMyCityLIVE’ was conceptualised. Their goal is to provide 100,000 meals one day through KVN Foundation and they are confident they can reach this target,” says Marwaha.

This e-event will take place on Sunday, April 12, 6pm onwards.