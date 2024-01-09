GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55

The classical singer, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

January 09, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
File photo of Ustad Rashid Khan.

File photo of Ustad Rashid Khan. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who was undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a Kolkata hospital on January 9, officials said.

The classical singer was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

"We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM," an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said.

The classical singer, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

ALSO READ
Rashid Khan proves his mastery over khayal

"I heard about his death. This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more," Banerjee said at the hospital while standing beside his family members.

The Chief Minister said Khan will be given a gun salute and state honours before his last rites are performed on Wednesday.

"His body will be kept at a mortuary today. It will be taken to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday where his admirers can pay him last respects," she said.

The musician was on ventilation. His health condition deteriorated following a cerebral attack last month.

Related Topics

Music Personalities / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.