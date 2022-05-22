Music Academy announces Sangita Kalanidhi awards for three years

Noted vocalist and teacher Neyveli R. Santhanagopalan has been selected for the award for 2020, mridhangam maestro Tiruvarur Baktavatsalam for 2021 and violinists Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and his sister GJR Vijayalakshmi for 2022.

President of The Music Academy N. Murali. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

The Music Academy on Sunday announced Sangita Kalanidhi award winners for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. The physical festival could not be conducted in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The executive committee of the Music Academy has decided to give the Sangita Kalanidhi and other awards for the two missed years along with the current year’s awards,” said N. Murali, president of the Academy.

Noted vocalist and teacher Neyveli R. Santhanagopalan has been selected for the award for 2020, mridhangam maestro Tiruvarur Baktavatsalam for 2021 and violinists Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and his sister GJR Vijayalakshmi for 2022.

Mr. Murali said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had consented to be the Chief Guest and inaugurate the 96th annual conference and concerts of the Academy on December 15, 2022.

Nagaswaram player Kizhvelur G. Ganesan has been selected for the Sangita Kala Acharya award for 2020, vocalist and musicologist Ritha Rajan for 2021 and musicologist R.S. Jayalakshmi for 2022.

The TTK award for 2020 goes to vocalist Thamarakkad Govindan Namboothiri. Mridhangam and jalatarangam player Nemani Somayajulu will get the award for 2021 and kanjira artist A.V. Anand for 2022.

Musicologist award for 2022 goes to V. Premalatha.

Mr. Murali said the dance festival will be held between January 3 and 9, 2023.

The Nritya Kalanidhi awardees are Rama Vaidhyanathan (2020), Narthaki Nataraj (2021) and Bragha Bessell (2022).