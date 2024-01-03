Meet Carnatic music’s Gen Z

January 03, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

There are many waiting to greet and take selfies with young singer Rahul Vellal after his concert at Parthasarathy Swami Sabha. Rahul, the prodigy, became famous after his soulful renditions in Carnatic musician and composer Kuldeep Pai’s YouTube production ‘Vande guru paramparaam’. “I feel very happy for all the love and support,” says the singer, who began his musical journey at the age of four under guru Suchetan Rangaswamy and, later under Kalavathy Avadhoot. He now learns from Ranjani and Gayatri

Sooryagayathri too shot to fame after her rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ for mentor Kuldeep Pai went viral. “I started getting opportunities to perform in temples. The overwhelming response after every kutcheri motivates me,” says Sooryagayathri, who grew up listening to mridangam-artiste father P.V. Anil Kumar, who is an A grade artiste at AIR in Calicut.

Belonging to a musical family has stood these youngsters in good stead. Ten-year-old Soorya Narayanan, who is said to have had sruti-suddham even at age two.

“I was always surrounded by music since my father, Hariharan Sivaraman, would sing, my mother would play the veena and my brother, the mridangam,” says Soorya, who had his initial training under his father. A recipient of the Shanmukhananda Dr M. S. Subbulakshmi fellowship, he now learns from Neyveli Santhanagopalan.

Similarly, 15-year-old violinist Sivateja Mallajosyula could recognise ragas at the age of two. He is the son of vocalists and violin artistes Pavani and Srikanth Mallajosyula. Observing his inclination towards music and the mridangam, his grand-aunt, violin vidushi A. Kanyakumari suggested he start formal training at the age of five with mridangam vidwan Patri Satish Kumar. “My parents also started teaching me the violin when I showed interest in it,” says Sivateja, whose family has shifted base from the U.S. to Chennai to help him pursue music.

Being family does not change anything in the rigorous training routine. “Although I am her grandnephew and have been learning from her since 2016, my guru Kanyakumari ma gave me a chance to perform only last year in the Army Amrit Mahotsav at Ooty when she felt I was good enough,” he says.

Vainika Charulathatha Chandrasekhar, 16, the granddaughter of veena vidushi and scholar R.S. Jayalakshmi, is ready to handle comparisons with her grandmother. “While others came to paati only twice a week for classes, I had a stricter practice regimen. I did not enjoy this as a child, but now I see the benefit,” she says.

Mandolin artiste Vishwas Hari, who has been undergoing training from gottuvadyam exponent Allam Durgaprasad, recalls his mother, who has learnt the violin, taking him to kutcheris and enrolling him in keyboard class when he started playing rhymes on it. The shift to mandolin happened because she was a fan of Mandolin Srinivas. Finding a guru was challenging till they finally got in touch with R. Balakrishna.

With concerts and practice, how do these young artistes juggle academics and music? Rahul, who was the school topper in his Class X exams, says he has managed to strike a balance between the two. This balancing game has been the biggest challenge for Soorya Narayanan, 10, who is also learning the veena from B. Srinivasan. Soorya, who has performed over 40 concerts in 2023, says: “My school supports my music and allows me to take leave for concerts as long as I submit the homework. I study at the airport, during a flight, and on the train.”

Has this hectic schedule come in the way of leading a normal childhood? “When

I am not travelling, I play cricket and football with friends. I miss family vacations though,” Soorya Naryanana says.

Spoorthi Rao, former winner of Airtel Super Singer (Junior) reality show, topped her school in the Class 10 board exam two years ago. After winning the show, Bengaluru-based

Spoorthi, who began learning from her mother at four, shifted to Chennai to train under Ranjani and Gayatri.

“I started performing concerts when I was in Class IX. When there were exams in school, I would reduce the number of concerts,” says Spoorthi.

These artistes also get the privilege of sharing the stage with senior artistes. Vishwas, who is a Grade B artiste at AIR, Chennai, has accompanied Sikkil Gurucharan, Abhishek Raghuram, and Sriranjani Santhanagopalan. “They all make us feel comfortable. The best part is that we learn a lot from their feedback,” he says.

Spoorthi echoes a similar view. “During my tour of the U.S., mridangam vidwan K.V. Prasad accompanied me. He shared his expertise and also inspiring anecdotes about legends such as M.S. Subbulakshmi, Mandolin Shrinivas and Balamuralikrishna.”

Thanks to social media, these budding stars also have a huge online presence. While Rahul and Soorya Narayanan’s parents manage their social media pages, Sooryagayathri’s YouTube channel and pages are taken care of by her manager. She has over 215K followers on Facebook.The others handle their pages themselves.

When he was a toddler, Sivateja’s ragam recognition video went viral. Making the best use of technology, he recently recorded the popular song ‘Mahaganapatim’, simultaneously singing, and playing the kanjira, mridangam and the violin.

Rahul, Sooryagayathri and Soorya Narayanan owe it to Kuldeep Pai for their online popularity. Vishwas and Charulatha, featured in one of IndianRaga’s online productions and received good response.

These youngters, who have already won several awards, enjoy the reach of the virtual platform, but their heart lies in live performances. “Nothing can replace the timeless appeal of personal interaction in arts,” says Spoorthi.