Lockdown playlists by Anand Bhaskar cover a range of moods

Feel-good

‘DGAF’ by Noah Slee

This song is my go-to track to unwind. A rare gem I discovered when I was recording at a studio and one of the engineers played it in between takes. Made me a hardcore Noah fan! A perfect combination of modern 808 based production techniques, soul inspired vocals and some beautiful jazz voicings on the guitar!

‘Before Tomorrow Comes’ by Alter Bridge

Myles Kennedy’s stunning voice coupled with the strikingly relevant lyrics make this song one of my favourite ones to listen to during these troubling times. We all need a bit of encouragement from time to time, and who better than Myles to give it to us?

‘Dil Beparvah’ by Ankur Tewari and Prateek Kuhad

I fell in love with the song the second I heard it. It’s the perfect example of how a song can be simple yet extremely impactful. A beautiful song about how the heart wants what the heart wants. It has a strangely calming effect on me every time I listen to it.

Bigger Than My Body by John Mayer

No-feel good for playlist can be complete without John Mayer. I’ve often struggled with zeroing in on my favourite song by JM, but this one is definitely the best of them all. The arrangement, the lyrics and John’s singing take me away to a place I’d like to go to from time to time to escape the perils we are all facing during these times.

‘Find My Way’ by Nine Inch Nails

This song is the perfect vehicle to escape reality. The minimal electronic beats, coupled with a sub bass that keeps evolving throughout the song, uplift Trent Reznor’s haunting voice to the point where you realise that you too are trying to ‘Find Your Way’ in this world.

High energy

‘Shell Shocked’ by Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Kill The Noise & Madsonik

There are times when you need an adrenaline boost, because you’ve got a long day ahead of you and you know you need some help to lift up your spirits. This banger of a track is the perfect energy shot for those times!

‘Bring Back The Glory’ by ZARDONIC & VOICIANS

If you’re fan of heavy music as well as electronic music, this is the perfect workout song. It doesn’t matter how lazy you’re feeling, this song will make you get up and get physical. This is a song that’s made up of pure undeniable energy!

D-Generation X Theme “The Kings” by Run DMC

This song is a shot of nostalgia and adrenaline at the same time. Even if you aren’t a WWE fan (which I’m not) you cannot help but move when you listen to the slick phrasing of the lyrics on this one. Not to mention a very Rage Against The Machine-inspired bass riff and drum groove that gel perfectly with the vocals.

‘Redneck’ by Lamb of God

The perfect metal song doesn’t exi…. Lamb of God have been one of my top five favourite metal acts ever for as long as I can remember and this is one of their musically simpler songs, but if you’re a metalhead then that chorus is going to get you head banging.

‘Flood The System’ by Feed The Rhino

I discovered these guys when I was writing a review for another metal band and their music just jumped out at me. It’s a pity that they’re not together anymore, but if they do decide to come back, I’m going to buy all their music!

Indian independent music

‘Sunny Side Up’ by Diarchy

This is a two piece band. And they sound like a monstrous musical entity. I love their raw-edgy sound and their take on the socio-political environment of the country. Sunny Side Up is a bold song with chunky riffs that will not fail to change your mood if you’re an avid rock music fan.

‘Machete’ by Skrat

This is a three piece band that sounds like a six piece band. Honest, tight and fun! One of the best bands to have come out of our country. Absolutely love their music to death! Machete is one of their most explosive songs and instantly gets you in the mood if you’re down.

‘Mazedaar’ by Daira

These guys describe themselves as ‘Art Rock’: and it’s the most apt description of a band’s music I have ever come across. There isn’t a genre that these guys don’t transcend. They’re fronted by Piyush Kapoor, whose vocal range is a gift from God. This song is one of their best ones yet, and that is some statement because quite literally every song by them is a pleasure to listen to, which honestly is one of the best things about their music because these guys sound even better live.

‘Yeh Zindagi Hai’ by The Local Train

A song that’s surprisingly not a part of mainstream film projects. It’s such a beautiful composition, with beautiful lyrics and vocals. I love Raman’s vocals and this song is a perfect showcase of his singing skills and the band’s musical maturity. A perfect mood changer if you’re not feeling ready to fight the day ahead!

‘Age of Limbo’ by Mali

A song that perfectly describes the times we’re living in. Mali’s songwriting has always impressed me and this song is just another gem by her that gets me in that introspective mood. Beautiful production, concept and lyrics. I highly recommend this song!

(We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to, at metro@thehindu.co,in)