Lockdown playlist for some 80s nostalgia

Songs that make me a child again

‘Bodies’ by Drowning Pool

This silly song shows up on shuffle on my playlist very often! This is because I had a makeshift band in the early 2000s, and we had covered this song.

‘Jesus Freak’ by DC Talk

This is one epic song I have always listened to, since the time it got featured on MTV Headbangers Ball in 1995. I used to watch MTV on Doordarshan! It had a segment for MTV from 11 pm to 1 am.

‘De Do Do Do’ by The Police

This song takes me back to the days when I would listen to music on the radio late at night with my brothers.

Songs I wish I could have written

‘Under the Bridge’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers

My afternoons are generally about rock music. This is the song I would practise with my band Bonesaw. We never performed it but it is always on my playlist.

‘Livin on a Prayer’ by Bon Jovi

When I first saw this video, I decided I had to grow my hair out, and I did!

‘Alive’ by P.O.D.

This is a song about the attacks we face, and at the time I heard it, I was going through some struggles myself to come up in life, growing up in a tough neighbourhood. And these guys were like, ‘banggg’ positive.

Songs to start the day with

‘Waymaker’ by Michael W Smith

I have the habit of always starting my day by first acknowledging the author and the ruler of my life; only Jesus Christ.

‘Reckless Love’ by Bethel Music

This one is about how God is always with me, about that father-son relationship.

‘Everlasting God’ by Chris Tomlin

The passionate way in which the musicians connect with me is oneness in spirit. And I don’t listen to this genre if not for that.

As told to Sweta Akundi

