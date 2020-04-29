Lisa Mishra unveils her first non-film track, ‘Nai Chaida’

Singer artiste Lisa Mishra has unveiled her first solo non-film track ‘Nai Chaida’, sung and composed by her and written by Kunaal Vermaa. With her energetic vocals, she tries to convey emotions of desire, helplessness and pain in a long-distance relationship. The music video comes at a time when India is under lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic and the makers hope that those who are away from their near and dear ones will relate to the song.

The video portrays Lisa’s real-life transition from Chicago to Mumbai, taking her through a roller coaster of emotions as she pursued her dreams as an artiste. Lisa and Rohan Mehra portray the emotional journey in the video directed by Karan Boolani.

Lisa Mishra said, “The idea behind ‘Nai Chaida’ was to give listeners an insight into my world. I wanted them to see the transition between my past and present life, so when we were creating this song, I thought it would be best captured through a long-distance relationship. Kunaal’s lyrics perfectly hit the emotion of hopelessness and love lost that we were looking for and are some of the best words I’ve ever sung. We recorded this in Los Angeles with one of the best international vocal producers, TEK, who works with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. A lot of heart went into this project.”

Lisa who hails from Chicago, has sung ‘Tareefan Reprise’ in Veere Di Wedding and hits numbers such as ‘The Wakhra Song’, ‘Naadaniyaan’ from The Sky is Pink and ‘Chandigarh Mein’ from Good Newwz to her credit.

‘Nai Chaida’ is available on YouTube’s VYRL Originals channel.