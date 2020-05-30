Digital music Music

Lady Gaga’s album ‘Chromatica’ is out now

The 16-track album which was meant to release in April, was delayed due to COVID-19

Singer Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, which was originally meant for an April release, has finally arrived now. The 16-track album, which got delayed due to COVID-19, marks Gaga’s return to pop, seven years after her third studio Artpop hit the music world.

Chromatica is filled with dance tunes like previously released singles ‘Stupid love’, ‘Rain on me’ with Ariana Grande and ‘Sour candy’ with Blackpink, reports billboard.com.

The album also features ‘Sine from above’ with Gaga’s longtime friend Elton John. It features a number of producers, like BloodPop and Tchami, who she’s worked with before, plus Max Martin, Sophie, Justin Tranter and Boyz Noise.

Gaga had earlier said in an interview that she let as many producers work on her album as she could. “Literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopiest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic and completely me,” she had said.

