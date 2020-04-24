Jigar Saraiya: Indie music could benefit from lockdown

Jigar Saraiya, of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar, says the only silver lining to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown for the music industry is that since films and film music will get delayed, independent music might get a little more space.

The film industry has been hit owing to the lockdown, and what does he think is in store for the music industry? “Our film Angrezi Medium released on March 13, and cinema halls got locked down a day after that. Though our film got affected since it showed in theatres just for a day, the song ‘Kudi nu nachne de’ has been very successful. I think the song has benefited from the lockdown because people are at home, dancing to that song and making their videos,” said Jigar.

He said that the lockdown has two affects, “It is going to affect everybody right from CEOs to musicians. How do you recover from such a big halt? If films are getting postponed so will film music. Sachin and I do a lot of independent music that might get some space. Usually, when there’s a lot of film music there is not much space for independent music. TV and radio have no slots.”

Jigar added, “What India needs right now is to get out of the remix trend and get into original music. This is what I am thinking as a silver lining for musicians.”