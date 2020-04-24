Lockdown music Music

Jigar Saraiya: Indie music could benefit from lockdown

A file photo of Jigar and Sachin

A file photo of Jigar and Sachin   | Photo Credit: K Pichumani

Jigar, of the Sachin-Jigar Bollywood composer duo, feels independent music stands to gain, as films and film music face delays

Jigar Saraiya, of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar, says the only silver lining to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown for the music industry is that since films and film music will get delayed, independent music might get a little more space.

The film industry has been hit owing to the lockdown, and what does he think is in store for the music industry? “Our film Angrezi Medium released on March 13, and cinema halls got locked down a day after that. Though our film got affected since it showed in theatres just for a day, the song ‘Kudi nu nachne de’ has been very successful. I think the song has benefited from the lockdown because people are at home, dancing to that song and making their videos,” said Jigar.

He said that the lockdown has two affects, “It is going to affect everybody right from CEOs to musicians. How do you recover from such a big halt? If films are getting postponed so will film music. Sachin and I do a lot of independent music that might get some space. Usually, when there’s a lot of film music there is not much space for independent music. TV and radio have no slots.”

Jigar added, “What India needs right now is to get out of the remix trend and get into original music. This is what I am thinking as a silver lining for musicians.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 12:57:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/jigar-saraiya-of-sachin-jigar-bollywood-composer-duo-says-indie-music-could-benefit-from-lockdown/article31421262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY