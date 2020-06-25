Jasleen Royal and Radhika Madan reinterpret Lata Mangeshkar’s song

Singer-songwriter Jasleen Kaur Royal and actor Radhika Madan have teamed up for a ‘lockdown rendition’ project, a reinterpretation of Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ from the film Woh Kaun Thi? (1964).

“We picked ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ since it is a deep-dyed classic that is a favourite of millions,” says Jasleen. Radhika will also be making her début on the keyboard in the music video.

“Radhika enjoys playing the keyboard on and off, and because of the lockdown she had some spare time. She sent me some of her sample videos of her jamming on some chords. We started exchanging notes on how we wanted the introduction to the track to be and since it is an evergreen classic, we didn’t want to interfere much with the soundscape. In fact, one of the supplementary sounds we have used for organic texturing is the sweet chime of trinkets which Radhika had purchased from Udaipur while filming Angrezi Medium. Our house helps assisted us in shooting the video, and we were ready with the final edit in a fortnight,” Jasleen adds.