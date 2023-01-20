HamberMenu
J-Hope to debut documentary 'J-Hope In the Box' on Disney+Hotstar

The documentary follows J-Hope every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album - Jack In The Box’

January 20, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

PTI
J-Hope.

J-Hope. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fans of the South Korean band BTS have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look as its member J-Hope works on his first solo album. Disney+Hotstar will stream the documentary J-Hope In the Box on February 17.

The documentary follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album - Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front-row seats to J-Hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

K-drama and K-music fans can already watch BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; and In The Soop: Friendcation, an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Park Seojun (Itaewon Class), Choi Wooshik ( Parasite), Park Hyungsik ( Soundtrack #1), and Peakboy as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip.

