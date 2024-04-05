Suhas Vyas to perform on April 7

April 05, 2024 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST

Hindustani singer and teacher, Suhas Vyas will perform in Bengaluru. Invited by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, which is organising the concert as a part of Suhas’ late father CR Vyas’ centenary celebrations.

“It is almost 18 years since my last performance in Bengaluru,” says Suhas over the phone from Pune. “I felt like this city had forgotten me! I am honoured to perform at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan as my father was associated with the Mumbai branch for years. In fact, my father was instrumental in starting the music wing in 1948. All credit to the director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Suresh N. and Nagalaskhmi K Rao for inviting me for my father’s centenary celebrations.”

Suhas will present Padmabhushan Pandit CR Vyas’ compositions. “Two of his compositions — Dhanakoni Kalyan and Shivaranjani have become popular, with singers from Karnataka.”

Suhas will also give a talk on his father’s work. “His contribution has been immense. Not only was he a great teacher, mentor and artiste, but was also trained in three gharanas of Hindustani music — Kirana, Gwalior and Agra. All his songs are compiled in a book, Raga Sarita. The first edition, with over 125 songs, was launched by Kumara Gandharva in 1984, while the second was released by Zakir Hussain, who has performed with my father many times.”

This year, Suhas says, is special. “To celebrate my father’s centenary year, we have planned free concerts across India all through the year. This is a fitting tribute to my father and his music,” says the winner of the Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Award in Pune.

The centenary celebrations commenced on November 9, 2023 at his native place, Osmanabad, in Sholapur. “It was a three-day event, where all my father’s students, including me, performed. The second concert was at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Hall, where Parveen Sultana, Zakir Hussain, my brother, Satish Vyas, a santoor player and I performed. The 3,000-seater hall was packed.”

Learning from his father, involved two perspectives, says Suhas. “One as a father, the other as my guru. Though I came with a great legacy, he always told me I cannot rest on his laurels, but need to work hard to carve my own path. If as a father he was anxious about how I would survive as a full-time singer, as my teacher, he always insisted I stay committed to music.”

Suhas started training young. “I would spend hours listening to his riyaz and would accompany him to all his concerts. This way, I started listening to greats like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Bhimsen Joshi and Hari Prasad Chaurasia. Though I did not train under any of these legends, just watching them perform was a huge learning experience for me.”

Suhas will be accompanied by Kiran Yavagal on tabla and Vyas Murthy Katti on the harmonium.

Suhas will perform in Bengaluru on April 7 at Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan. The concert is open to all.