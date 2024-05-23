The floor is set for the music

Noiseyard

May 24, 8:30pm onwards

Bira91 Taproom, Koramangala

Entry: free

Rock band Noiseyard was originally a four-piece band and it is now led by artistes Sweston and Subhoshis Das. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Radiohead, Jeff Buckley and Bob Dylan, expect pop rock, classic tunes and their original songs in the mix when Noiseyard perform at Bira91 Taproom this Friday.

A note for the event adds, “Led by Sweston’s captivating vocals and skilled guitar work, complemented by Subhoshis’s mastery on lead guitar, their music promises a fresh blend of familiarity and innovation. Whether they are rocking out to crowd favourites or showcasing their own original creations, Noiseyard always deliver a memorable musical experience.”

Meg & The Miracles

May 25, 6:30pm onwards

Rainbow Bridge Academy, near Ulsoor Lake

Entry: ₹499, via Skillboxes.com

At the age of 12, Megan Rakesh is well on her way to becoming a rock and roll stalwart in India and she has already put a few years of work into it. Her band, Meg and the Miracles, will take the stage at Rainbow Bridge Academy for a slightly different kind of set compared to the roaring, big-stage rock performances she is known to deliver. The artist showcase concert series at Rainbow Bridge will see Meg and the Miracles in a more intimate setting, although that will not likely stop Megan from bringing out her distinctive powerhouse vocals. A typical show usually includes everything from rock and roll to R&B and country, plus her own songs like ‘Find My Way’.

Megan says, “This gig is super-special and dedicated to my dog Cooper who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on May 25 last year. One can expect a stunning vocal showcase with my dynamic six-piece band doing a mix of Janis Joplin, Ronnie James Dio, Beth Hart, Guns N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin, Prince, Mr. Big to name a few and we will be playing a few of my new, unreleased material as well from my upcoming EP Unforgiven.”

Gutslit, Chaos, and Hostilian

May 26, 6pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Entry: ₹499, via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

Barbarous Sessions rolls into Fandom this weekend, bringing back Mumbai death metal band Gutslit, Trivandrum-origin thrash metal act Chaos and Hyderabad metal band Hostilian. With three heavy-hitter acts on the lineup, the moshpits are likely to be nonstop. Gutslit arrive on the back of releasing their grisly album Carnal in 2023. Chaos, meanwhile, are prepping their next album that is tentatively titled BOH. Hostilian, for their part, bring experimental groove metal to the line-up, bringing their previous two EPs Catalyst and Monolith.

Gutslit’s bassist and founder Gurdip Singh Narang says, “This is one of our last shows of this version of Gutslit and we are excited to be closing it with Bangalore which always knows how to party. It is going to be heavy.”

Dabzee

May 26, 8pm onwards

White Lotus Superclub, HSR Layout

Entry: ₹699 (general admission), ₹949 (VIP), ₹1,499 (VIP front row), ₹1,999 (meet and greet), via Insider.in, plus cover charge at the door

Riding high on the success of 2022 song ‘Manavaalan Thug’ from the movie Thallumaala, Malayalam rapper and singer Dabzee makes his way to the city on the back of performing in Calicut as part of his ongoing run of shows. It has already been an eventful 2024 for Dabzee, who released his album 10 Gully, lent his distinctive vocal style to the film song ‘Illuminati’ from the movie Aavesham, plus released singles like ‘Manka’ via Mass Appeal India.

For his show this weekend, Dabzee is dubbed the Malabarie Manavalan in a reference to his hit song. The rapper says on his website, “The unexpected success of ‘Manavaalan Thug,’ a track I initially crafted for my independent album, opened doors I never imagined. It became more than a song; it became a bridge between generations, uniting people through the colloquial slang and beats that define my Malabar roots.”