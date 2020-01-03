Taking tarangam forward

Sage Narayana Theertha’s life and works stand out on several counts. Imbued with multiple shades of spiritual and devotional import couched in superlative poetic expression, his compositions in praise of Lord Krishna popular as Tarangams form a distinct genre in literature and are integral to Kuchipudi repertoire. ‘Taranga Gaanam’ is derived from Sri Krishna Leela Tarangini, a kaaya natakam written by saint-vaggeyakara Sri Siva Narayana Theertha.

If Taranga gaanam has been preserved, propogated and popularised, it largely due to efforts of a some families in and around Ongole. The Ongole-based Ghorakavi family in prominent among them. They are direct disciples of the sage Narayana Theertha. Ghorakavi Vera Raghava Rao was a vocal expert in Taranga Gaanam in bhajana sampradaya and so is his Ghorakavi Sri Krishna Sampath Kumar who performed at a concert in AMCOSA Hall in Visakhapatnam recently.

Sampath Kumar’s Taranga gaanam has always been soulful. Hailing from a family steeped in this genre of Taranga gaanam down generations, he enjoys an edge in its exposition. With this blessed background, this septuagenarian exponent sings tarangams with an almost a devotional trance, keeping the audience in self-forgetful mood. His recent taranga ganam concert was no exception..

Well-versed in Sanskrit and music in bhajana spamradaya, Sampath has fairly good grasp of all these aspects of Tarangams and renders it in his inimitable way. He opened it with Jaya Jaya Swamin in raga Nata. Interspersed with distinct jatis, his rendition was typical in its musical and lyrical appeal and the inherent devotional fervour of the compositions found lilting expression. The emotive way he provided the background of the composition at handwas enhanced by the scholarly commentary by Vakkalanka Venkata Krishna Rao. Saranambhava Karunamaya in Arabhi, Krishnam Kalaya sakhi in Mukhari, Alokaye Sri Bala Krishnam in Hasmanadam, Vedadri Sikhara in Kambhoji and others held the audience in thrall.