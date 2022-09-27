Daily Quiz | On The Beatles

V V Ramanan September 27, 2022 11:53 IST

On this date, 53 years ago, ‘Abbey Road’, the last recorded album by The Beatles, was released. A quiz on the Fab Four’s various albums

On this date, 53 years ago, ‘Abbey Road’, the last recorded album by The Beatles, was released. A quiz on the Fab Four’s various albums

Daily Quiz | On The Beatles On this date, 53 years ago, ‘Abbey Road’, the last recorded album by The Beatles, was released. A quiz on the Fab Four’s various albums Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On The Beatles 1/6 1. Which is the only original Beatles album, released in 1964, that was made up of only Lennon-McCartney compositions? SHOW ANSWER Answer : A Hard Day’s Night I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The various names considered for this album, which won a Grammy for Best Album Cover, were ‘Abracadabra’, ‘After Geography’, ‘Fat Man and Bobby’, and ‘Four Sides Of The Eternal Triangle’. Name the album. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Revolver I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. In the famous ‘Abbey Road’ album cover, which Beatle is walking barefoot? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Paul McCartney I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Which much-admired album sleeve was designed by Klaus Voormann, an old friend of The Beatles from their Hamburg days? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Revolver I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The U.S. sleeve of which album had a fictional biography of ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Yellow Submarine I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Which album cover had the Fab Four doing semaphore signals? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Help! I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On The Beatles YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/6 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values