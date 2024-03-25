GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Sangita Kalanidhi award
Premium

A quiz on the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award that has been in the news of late

March 25, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 11:11 am IST

V V Ramanan
T.M. Krishna was selected for the Sangita Kalanidhi award of the Music Academy for 2024. 

T.M. Krishna was selected for the Sangita Kalanidhi award of the Music Academy for 2024.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Q: Though the Music Academy Sabha was established in 1928 and began its annual music conferences in 1929, in which year did everyone, who had presided till then, get the title of Sangita Kalanidhi?

A: 1943. The award was the brainchild of the then Music Academy president K.V. Krishnaswamy Aiyer

Q: If Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer is the youngest male artiste to get the Sangita Kalanidhi, who is the youngest female awardee?

A: M.L. Vasanta Kumari

Q: The award was not bestowed in 1946 and 1967 because of Thyagaraya’s death centenary and bicentenary of his birth respectively. Why was it not given in 1975?

A: To mark the bicentenary of Muttuswami Dikshitar’s birth

Q: Before G.J.R. Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, the last sibling pair to get the coveted award was the ‘Bombay Sisters’ in 2010. Name them.

A: C. Saroja and C. Lalitha

Q: In 1973, who became the first dance artiste to be honoured with the Sangita Kalanidhi?

A: Balasaraswathi

Q: Musicologist Ananthakrishna Sarma was honoured primarily for what pioneering work?

A: Deciphering Annamacharya sahityas from copper plates in Tirumala

Q: Name the Carnatic legend who refused to accept the honour when he was first approached by the Academy saying there were other seasoned artistes who should be honoured before him before finally receiving the accolade in 1958.

A: G.N. Balasubramaniam

