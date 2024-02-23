Daily Quiz | On George Frideric Handel
1 / 7 | What was Handel’s original nationality and of which country did he become a naturalised subject in 1727?
2 / 7 | Which famous 1717 composition often published as three suites was in response to King George I’s request for a concert on the River Thames?
3 / 7 | Which equally legendary composer, an admirer of Handel’s works, is said to have remarked “Handel is the greatest composer that ever lived … I would uncover my head and kneel down on his tomb.”?
4 / 7 | Which famous oratorio, usually associated with Christmas, was actually intended for performance during Lent and premiered in April 1742?
5 / 7 | Continuing with the above question, several lines from which book of the New Testament feature in the famous ‘Hallelujah’ chorus?
6 / 7 | If Mozart’s works are prefixed with ‘K’ (for Kochel Catalogue), what three letters are nowadays used to number Handel’s works?
7 / 7 | Handel was buried in a specific part of Westminster Abbey alongside many creative geniuses. What is this section called?
COMMents
SHARE
