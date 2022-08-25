Daily Quiz | On classical music

Music

For all the lovers of forlorn melodies, here is a quiz on Indian classical music

1. Who is the musicologist who wrote the first modern treatise on Hindustani classical music?

Answer :

Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande

