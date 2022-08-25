For all the lovers of forlorn melodies, here is a quiz on Indian classical music
Daily Quiz | On classical music
For all the lovers of forlorn melodies, here is a quiz on Indian classical music
Daily Quiz | On classical music
1/6
1.
Who is the musicologist who wrote the first modern treatise on Hindustani classical music?
Answer :
Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande
2.
Which period or style of classical music saw the creation of common-practice tonality, an approach to writing music in which a song or piece is written in a particular key? This type of harmony has continued to be used extensively in Western classical and popular music.
Answer :
Baroque Period
3.
What genre of music popular in Maharashtra, India is a combination of traditional song and dance performed to the beats of Dholki, a percussion instrument noted for its powerful rhythm?
Answer :
Lavani
4.
Who was the 12th century sanskrit saint-poet, the great composer and illustrious master of classical music from Odisha known for his epic Gita Govind?
Answer :
Jayadeva
5.
What is a form of Indian classical music that developed in the temples of Kerala in south India in the wake of the increasing popularity of Ashtapadis?
Answer :
Sopma Sangeetham
6.
What is the name for the fusion genre of Indian folk music, specifically Bhojpuri folk music, with local Caribbean calypso and soca music which later on added Bollywood music as well?