Miley Cyrus: I really have no idea what this pandemic is like

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus   | Photo Credit: AP

Singer Miley Cyrus is comfortable in her space but understands that the COVID-19 pandemic has been rough for a lot of people, financially and otherwise

Singer Miley Cyrus says her experience of the global COVID-19 crisis is not like that of everyone else in the US.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine, the ‘Wrecking ball’ hitmaker said that her “unique” status is the reason she doesn’t have to face the day-to-day hurdles most have to go through. “I know I’m in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like most everyone else’s in my country and around the world,” Cyrus, who is currently self-isolating with boyfriend Cody Simpson, said.

The singer says even though her life is on a pause she has no idea what this crisis is like. “My life has been on pause, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like... I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and (I am) financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people.”

During lockdown, Cyrus has taken to social media to entertain fans with her ‘Bright Minded’ Instagram Live series.

