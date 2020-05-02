COVID-19: 100 singers come together for an anthem

The Indian music industry is paying tribute to the people in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) is bringing together an a capella rendition of ‘One Nation One Voice’ by 100 singers from across the country in 14 languages.

Asha Bhonsle said the anthem will be dedicated to the nation by Lata Mangeshkar, on behalf of ISRA on May 3. “As singers, we represent the masses and express our gratitude to everyone fighting the virus,” the veteran playback singer added. The singers coming together include Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, SP Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudhesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Jasbir Jassi.

Vijay Prakash, Kavitha Krishnamurthy, BK Sumithra, Shamitha Malnad, and Sowmya Rao represent Karnataka. “Music may help heal and add energy to our journey,” says Vijay who has sung in Kannada and Hindi. He is happy to sing a line in Kannada — Kannadigaru Yendendigu Bharathakkagi Nilluvemu; Onde Maatu One Guri (Kannadigas will always stand united with India to fight for a common goal).

The discussion at ISRA started with creating a song to lift up spirits, Vijay says.

Shamitha Malnad | Photo Credit: special arrangement

“Srinivas in Chennai came up with the concept of how the song should flow. Half way through, when Sonu Nigam heard the track he insisted the song should feature voices from across India.”

The anthem is the brainchild of Sonu Nigam, Srinivas, and Sanjay Tandon of ISRA. “ISRA is a treasure house of singers in this country and we have a created a song with 100 voices,” says Srinivas. With every artist recording from home, accompanying instruments were excluded to create an a capella rendition.

Speaking of her happiness to be part of the initiative, Kavitha Krishnamurthy says, “We have come together to be part of this message. I am blessed to be part of this mix of top singers and emerging artistes. I have sung in Hindi and Bengali.”

Sumithra and Sowmya are happy to be part of the project. Shamitha says, “It is a matter of pride for me to be part of a song that includes stalwarts such as Asha Bhonsle, Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan. When health workers are working tirelessly during the pandemic, we, as artistes, are doing our small bit with our voices.”

One Nation One Voice will be released across 100 platforms, including TV, Radio, Social Media, Applications, OTT, VOD, ISP, DTH and CRBT on May 3 at 8 pm.