An artistic collaboration

“We are both seeking the sweet spot, the point where our artistic influences collide,” says pianist Anil Srinivasan. The ‘we’ he’s referring to, of course, involves vocalist Sid Sriram: together, the duo have created quite a rage with their live performances. In fact, their last Seekers production, an effort to raise funds for Chennai’s Brahma Gana Sabha, was so popular that they decided to do it again. This time, though, it’s a little different.

The duo transforms into a quartet, bolstered by the mastery of J. Vaidyanathan’s mridangam and S. Karthick ghatam abilities. At first glance, it seems like another musical interpretation. But the artistes are quick to clarify: there is no pakkavadhyam here.

“The four of us will be on stage reacting to one another, passing the creative baton,” Sid says.

Using Carnatic music as the base, Anil and Sid plan to do what they do best: explore multiple styles together, drawing from the influences that have shaped them. Anil calls it the hub-and-spoke model, with the Carnatic system acting as the hub that everything leads back to, eventually.

It’s no surprise, then, that the upcoming edition of the collaboration integrates instruments traditionally used in the kutcheri format. However, the artistes plan to use their experience in film and fusion genres, presenting something that Sid hopes to be a “collaborative exploration of their musical spontaneities.”

“While J. Vaidyanathan is known for his ability to adapt to various styles, I have had the benefit of collaborating with a host of artistes and film music directors. This is helpful in capturing a certain groove for the concert allowing us to elevate Sid and Anil’s music to an even greater level,” Karthick explains.

The inclusion of percussion, however, is not a novelty. In fact, it’s something Anil’s been doing for over ten years. “The piano itself is a percussive instrument – melodic in ways, but with percussive aspects. And both artistes joining us are close friends and well known, so I think the addition of these elements will keep the Carnatic moorings in place and create a foundation for Sid and I to explore,” Anil adds.

Promising to fill the show with well-known film and classical numbers, Sid says the team is set for an evening of collaborative resonances.

The concert will be held on September 9 (6.30 p.m.) at Narada Gana Sabha.

Visit bookmyshow for tickets.