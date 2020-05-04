Composer Vinod Krishnan’s ‘Kandapadi Kaadhali’, inspired by his love for AR Rahman’s melodies

Singer-composer Vinod Krishnan's new single 'Kandapadi Kaadhali', scheduled to be out later this week, celebrates love and inspires people to cherish that feeling. Inspired by his love for AR Rahman’s melodies like 'Rehna Tu' (Delhi 6) and 'Nenje Ezhu' (Maryan), the single also has hints of R&B experimentation. "I adore the seamless chord progressions and a refreshing choice of sounds in ARR hits, which inspired the approach to this song," says Vinod in a press statement.

He describes the song as something that made him step out of his comfort zone and play with R&B. "It’s liberating how you can be absolutely rooted in timeless cultural values, and yet be globally relevant and enterprising, and to be all of this needn’t be conflicting," he adds, "Growing up with ARR’s music, genres no longer seemed mutually exclusive. I felt one needn’t have to pick just one particular genre all the time."

Written by Vinod himself, the lyrics express the charm of loving... describing the moments of loving someone with every blink, every movement of the eye, and every breath. "Every project, every vision I want to accomplish, every lyric I write, I want it to be relevant, inspiring, disruptive, and refreshing," says Vinod, who is the Creative Director for music at IndianRaga and has performed with India's top musicians like Shankar Mahadevan, Vijay Prakash, to name a few.