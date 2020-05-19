Musician Varun Sunil’s lockdown playlist recommendations

Music that rejuvenates

‘Always in my head’ by Coldplay

It makes me feel good inside out. The perfect song to listen to while looking out into the night sky from my apartment in Mumbai.

Coldplay on stage | Photo Credit: PTI

‘Kaash’ by Hariharan

A composition apt for the present times. It relieves any kind of stress.

‘Dream catcher’ by Maneesh de Moor and Bahramji

The meditative instrumental track, with Persian lyrics added towards the end, has a mystic touch to it. It takes you along on a journey, as if through a desert.

‘Hey now’ by London Grammar

Whenever I listen to the track, I feel as if I can breathe under water or as if I am in space; it takes me to another world.

‘Sky kisses Earth’ by Prem Joshua

The instrumental composition has a versatility about it as there is a seamless fusion of instruments such as sitar, flute and tabla with modern sounds and chants.

Feeling at home

‘Vellara poomala mele’ from Varavelpu

This song by Johnson master has a folksy feel to it, that makes me long for my home in Kerala.

‘Devanganangal’ from Njan Gandharvan

Yet another evergreen track by Johnson master, the melody is in one of my favourite ragas, Kalyani. The depth in Dasettan’s [KJ Yesudas] voice takes it to another level.

A screenshot of the song ‘Sundari kannal’ from the Tamil movie ‘Thalapathy’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

‘Sundari kannal’ from Thalapathi

Composed by the legend, Ilaiyaraaja, no other song has been so sweetly picturised on my favourite actor, Rajinikanth.

‘Nila kaigirathu’ from Indira

Voice of Hari ji (Hariharan) stands out in the melody. Also I love the way how Rahman sir [AR Rahman] has blended mridangam in the composition.

‘What about me’ by Snarky Puppy

The multiple-Grammy award-winning instrumental ensemble has been phenomenal in this track. It is amazing how so many artistes can be in sync and also be perfect.

When love is in the air

‘Samajavaragamana’ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

This Telugu number crooned by Sid Sriram and composed by S Thaman, has a peppiness to it.

A screenshot of the song ‘Samajavaragamana’ from the Telugu movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

‘Malare mounama’ from Karnaa

A gem from Vidyasagar. The orchestration and the voices of SP Balasubrahmanyam and S Janaki make it my favourite.

‘Laal ishq’ from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Arijit Singh, popular for his free-flowing, open-throated songs, does full justice to this Hindustani-flavoured track composed by the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

‘Jashn-e-bahara’ from Jodhaa Akbar

Rahman sir has beautifully blended his music into the visuals, and Javed Ali’s voice creates magic. I am particularly fond of the ‘anupallavi’ section.

‘Netru illatha matram’ from Puthiya Mugham

The lyrics stand out in this AR Rahman track. And what sets the romantic mood is the sweetness in Sujatha chechi’s [Sujatha Mohan] voice.

