Classical music concert inspired by bird song today
The concert, Wings of Melody is created by classical singer, Manasi Prasad, and veena artiste, Suma Sudhindra

June 06, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

Shilpa Anandraj
Dr Suma Sudhindra

Dr Suma Sudhindra | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Wings of Melody , is a classical music ensemble, inspired by birds and presented to celebrate World Environment Day. The aim is to raise an awareness about the importance of birds to the ecosystem, says classical singer Manasi Prasad, who has conceptualised the show with veena artiste Suma Sudhindra.

“The concert will feature new compositions, based on Carnatic ragas and will be interspersed with narration and video footage,” says Manasi. “Yellappa Reddy, veteran forester and environmentalist, has been our inspiration. He told us to use music not just for devotion or as an art form, but for environmental causes.”

Suma and Manasi have worked together. “I admired her work and we came together to create Wings of Melodies which highlights birds and their role in our lives. The sad reality is that birds’ bio-diversity has decreased tremendously in urban areas. We thought, while everyone speaks about these issues, why not sing about them? We believe music is the best way to shed light on this cause.”

Classical music appeals to some people and is presented in a conventional format,” Suma says. “We have created an overall immersive experience for the audience. Every composition is based on the ragas of Indian classical music and are inspired by various facets of birds.”

The concert, expains Manasi, will begin with a salutation to the forest, which is titled, A Walk through the Forest. “We have used two ragas, Hamsanaada and Hamsadhwani, which we have conceptualised as two swans communicating with each other.” Manasi, says that they have created six compositions, each having a special connection with the birds.

“The evening will be a combination of music, visuals and lighting,” says Manasi. There will be a seven-member ensemble on violin, flute, keyboard, tabla and percussions.

Manasi Prasad

Manasi Prasad | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Music has the ability to create influence people’s minds, says Manasi. “At a time when urban bird biodiversity is depleting, this concert aims to shed light on the beauty and importance of birds in our lives, through the powerful medium of classical music ragas.”

Wings of Melodies will be preceded by a screening of a documentary The Krishna Cosmic Circle of Life by Maya Chandra. The event is presented in collaboration with the Bangalore Environment Trust and is open to all but registration is mandatory on https://bangaloreinternationalcentre.org/event/celebrating-birds/.

The concert will be presented on June 6 at Bangalore International Centre, Indiranagar at 6.30pm.

