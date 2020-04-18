Catch Rakesh Chaurasia, Purbayan Chatterjee and other classical musicians in HCL online concert

HCL Concerts, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, has launched an online concert series, ‘HCL Concerts - Baithak’, featuring several accomplished Indian classical artistes.

‘HCL Concerts-Baithak’ series, which is free to view online, spans two months and features performances by over 25 established and upcoming artists . The performances will be streamed live on the Facebook page of HCL Concerts every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 pm.

The line-up includes a balanced mix of accomplished names such as Ustad Shujaat Khan, Purbayan Chatterjee and Rakesh Chaurasia, and young artistes such as Ghulam Hasan Khan and Ramprapanna Bhattacharya.

Sitar artist Purbayan, who performed on April 10, says, “People, now, are in need of good music. It is an uncertain time. So, things like art and music keep them happy and entertained. And, the digital medium is excellent for connecting with them.”

After his performance, Purbayan also interacted for over half an hour with the audience. “It was good to immediately talk to them about the performance and music in general.”

He, however, reckons the digital medium cannot replace the experience of performing live. “Well, that has been the tradition in India, hasn’t it — to perform in front of a live audience? So, that can never be replaced. But I am sure we can try to enhance the online platforms to make the experience better. Mainly, the audio and the video should be of good quality for those who are watching.”

Purbayan believes, “a considerable number of people will be ready to pay for these online concerts.” In a Twitter poll he ran, 40% of those who’d voted said they are willing to pay ₹350 for an online concert involving artists of international reputation.

He says the COVID-19 lockdown has brought the music community together. “HCL Concerts is doing a great job. But I am also collaborating with international performers such as George Brooks. Musicians across the world are supporting each other.”