Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri suffers aneurysm, undergoes surgery in United Kingdom

March 24, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Carnatic singer and Sangita Kalanidhi designate Bombay Jayashri reportedly suffered an aneurysm while on tour in the United Kingdom (UK), and has been rushed to hospital.

(Aneurysm is swelling in the arterial wall or cardiac chamber due to damage caused to the blood vessel, or the wall of the blood vessel becoming weak. )

Bombay Jayashri had a health set back in the United Kingdom where she is currently touring for her concerts. She underwent a surgical procedure for an aneurysm.

They added: “She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days. Bombay Jayashri’s family requests privacy and your support during this period. We shall update you in due course.”

They also requested that messages circulating on social media platforms be ignored.

Bombay Jayashri was scheduled to perform at the Tung Auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, University of Liverpool, on Friday evening.

An accomplished Carnatic singer, Jayashri sings in many languages and has also delighted audiences with popular numbers rendered for Indian films.

The announcement from Music Academy about her being the Sangita Kalanidhi designate was made only on Sunday last.