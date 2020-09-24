BSM to host online concert in honour of Julian Bream

Students and musicians from music schools all over India to pay homage to legendary guitarist Julian Bream, who passed away last month

The Bangalore School of Music in association with Calcutta Classical Guitar Society will honour legendary guitarist Julian Bream, who passed away last month, with a YouTube concert on September 27.

Bream, who was conferred the title Commander of the British Empire in 1985, was instrumental in nurturing generations of classical guitarists around the world. He was honoured with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.

Says Matt Bacon, head of the guitar department at KM Music Conservatory, Chennai, “The average person may not know or relate to Bream, but he was considered the Jimi Hendrix of the classical guitar world. He came from a traditional knowledge of the guitar, but at the same time took it to a place in modern times where his work is unparalleled in terms of quality and creativity.”

He adds, “His work set the tone and showed how classical music can be exciting and inspiring for an audience and involve young players. The Bangalore School of Music took the initiative of putting together a virtual video performance of students from various music schools in the country in his honour.”

“There is an interconnected-ness in the classical guitar world in India, with students in Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru interacting at various festivals,” says Bacon. Three of his students from KM will perform at the concert, as will students from Calcutta Classical Guitar Society, Calcutta School of Music, Delhi School of Music, Nagaland Classical Guitar Society, The School of Classical Guitar Shillong, Manipur Classical Guitar Society, Pune Guitar Society and The Bangalore School of Music.

“The three students I have selected are in their first year of learning and have shown solid progress. Involving them in the project was an opportunity for them to get a bit of experience and see what their peers do,” he adds.

The event begins at 5pm on September 27 on the YouTube Channel THEBSMINDIA.