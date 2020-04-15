Violinist Kumaresh: One can be traditional and cool

Kumaresh R, of the violinist duo Ganesh-Kumaresh, has always been part of the virtual music eco system. The lockdown has made it easier for the Bengaluru-based violinist to work on Chocolate Melodies, Indian music lessons, on his portal, Bowing with Fiddlingmonk. Kumaresh, who was born in Kanpur and trained in music since he was two years old, says he enjoys sharing and teaching music just like he enjoys playing both traditional and contemporary music. Kumaresh spoke to MetroPlus about Chocolate Melodies, the need to sensitise children to Indian music, and his creations during the lockdown. Excerpts.

You have been talking about the importance of music during a child’s growing years. Could you elaborate?

Music is important for children. Indian music, with the rich bank of different scales (ragas) and rhythm cycles (talas), is ideal for children. We call our musical system sastriya sangeet (classical) but do not make it available to children as a part of their curriculum.

Do you think youngsters today are distanced from Indian music?

In India today, the guitar and keyboard and not the flute, nadaswara, veena or mridanga, are amongst the most sold instruments. We have an exhaustive range of musical instruments. The tambura is an ancient, stringed instrument that originated in India but is now part of folk melodies around the world. The ancient Indian violin is called dhanur veena. It is only later that we adapted the western violin.

Wanting to be cool is what drives children to learn guitar and other western instruments. Children need to understand one can be traditional and cool. Indian classical genres has defined and refined structures of melody and rhythm. Indian music is not inaccessible; one just needs to seek it out. Just as yoga was not cool some time ago and is now practiced around the world, we need to understand the value of our art and culture.

How do you think this can be rectified?

Our education system has to include Indian music in the school curriculum. Learning fine arts was an indispensable part of the the gurukul system of education. The committee that designed modern education unfortunately did not consider the arts to be an important subject for children.

How can music be made more accessible?

I have, as a musician, observer and teacher, realised that children enjoy music if it is made attractive. Music should be made to linger on. Our music has the variety and creative space to make it attractive to all. By using the same tools of raga and tala, I have created a contemporary space for Indian music called Chocolate Melodies. The first in the series of downloadable melodies has eight tracks which children can follow and recreate on other instruments.

What are future plans for Chocolate Melodies?

As of now I am planning a series set to scales. For the first series I have created music set to Abhogi, Kalyani, Mohana, Kedara, Hamsadwani, Lalitha , Gambheera Naatte and Bilahari. I have arranged these with concurrent melodies from keyboards and percussion to enhance the musical experience. Pramathkiran and Varun Pradeep from my team have helped put it across. A video of all the melodies will also be available to facilitate their learning on the violin. There would be notations provided — both Indian and western guaranteeing a wider reach. All this will be available to download on my portal, Bowing with fiddlingmonk.

I will also provide karaoke tracks for all the melodies, which can be used with other sound tracks and also played at parties and soirées.

What are you offering your senior violin students?

I am teaching right-and-left hand techniques of violin play that is critical to fundamentals. When you produce a musical phrase on an instrument, the clarity gets focussed with optimum technique. As we move towards an inclusive world comprehensive music lessons and techniques should be made available to all.

Did the lockdown prompt the early launch of Chocolate Melodies?

There are positives and negatives in any situation. Although the pandemic is a terrible thing, it has been long since we had time and space to practise, recharge, rethink, innovate, explore and expand.