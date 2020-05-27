Music

Beethoven and the environment

The year 2020 marks the 250th birth anniversary of Ludwig Van Beethoven, inarguably one of the most loved and definitely, most-recognised classical music composers to have walked the earth. Despite the havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, musicians all over the world have been doing their bit to celebrate this landmark event.

Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej, Indian musician and Grammy-winning composer, who has been inspired by the works of Beethoven, has also recorded a piece in tribute. Beethoven’s sixth symphony ‘Pastoral’ was a reflection of his love for nature and Kej in collaboration with Germany broadcaster ‘Deutsche Welle’ has recorded his version of this work by Beethoven.

Apart from paying homage to Beethoven, Kej’s version of ‘Pastoral’ is part of a documentary called ‘Sounds of Nature,’ and includes the works of five musicians from five continents who have explored the themes of music and nature.

‘Sounds of Nature’ is scheduled to be released on World Environment Day which is observed on June 5 every year.

